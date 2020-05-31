The Ex who Jennifer Lopez dated for almost a decade, dies at the age of 51-year-old – Monet

+



David Cross, and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Getty images)

David Cruz, ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez, with whom she’s dated for almost a decade, has died at the age of 51, he revealed to the web site TMZ. The singer-and-actress and the Cross, have kept a relationship from high school days up to the J-and You get to become the star of the show business.

David Cruz, died Saturday in Mount Sinai Hospital of West, in midtown Manhattan, according to the Institute of forensic medicine in New York city. The man had died of heart disease, and it is no more detailed information has been made available to you through the service.

J-Lo and David met when she was just 15 years of age (he was only a year older than her and they dated for a decade before closing in the mid – ‘ 90s, when the fame of the actress and she was speeding up. The couple appeared together at some of the events at the time – when she was looking for a place in the spotlight – and the two of them seemed to be a happy couple.

The sai, a current partner, David, who was with him for 18 years, told the site: “He was kind and loving. He’s never clung to anything and he’s always been a very open one. He was a loving father, he has helped to create, his step-son, who is now in the marine corps. He loved the New York Yankees and the new york Knicks. I loved going to the theater with me. My favorite moment was the night of the family get-togethers, because it was not only special to me, but also for the children. He always made a point of finishing things off with an ‘I love you'”.

After that, she broke off the relationship with David, who She has had relationships with famous people like Puff Diddy, Ben Affleck, Casper Smart, Drake, Marc Anthony, with whom she was married). Today is the day of The ‘con artists’ (2019) is Alex Rodriguez, who is the bride to be.