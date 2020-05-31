The Little Fires Everywhere: 5 reasons to maratonar the series ‘ most-commented on of the moment – Vogue

+



The Little Fires Everywhere

One home was set on fire, the firefighters all over, the sirens of the police, and asked a question in the air: who is the person responsible for the fire? This is the backdrop to the tv series The Little Fires Everywhere Small Fires are everywhere), which is available through Amazon Prime Video.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name written by Celeste NG, a tv series produced and starred by the two sharp, Reese Witherspoon, and Kerry Washington discusses such urgent issues as motherhood, racism, sexuality, and the struggle of the classes which are off-limits. There are 8 episodes in (and addictive!) for maratonar at any one time.

The roadmap, in the spirit of the suspense came with the arrival of a mysterious artist, Mia Nicole (Kerry Washington) and her teenage daughter, Pearl Warren, Lexi is Going on) in the supposedly sleepy, Shaker Hights, in the centre of the east. Both have a nomadic lifestyle and you will never spend more than a year in the same city. New residents are drawn by the parent company, and the methodical journalist Elena Richardson’s (Reese Witherspoon) due to the fact they are in an old car and packed the bags. Only you, Mia, and Pearl ends up going to live in just one of the homes of helen and from then on, the relationship between the two families, will trigger a series of unexpected twists and turns in the plot. Here are five reasons why (no spoilers!) that is, prove that the series is not to be missed:

Racism and structural and design and teaching

This statement provides for the lease of one of their homes for a price that is lower than the market’s, along with anything polite invitation, so that she will be his housekeeper, or a “choice”, how do you like the set. In other words, Elena is playing one of the “White Savior,” to get rid of Mia’s situation, which she considers to be like a humble – and humbling. The tension has been there from the very beginning of the story, and it’s one of the reasons why the series is so brilliant: it has all the nuances of the racism, structural and class-based struggles from time to time.

The Little Fires Everywhere

The myth of the traditional family is put in check

One of the main strengths of the production is to lay bare the perfection of the traditional family and traditional american. Elena is the wife of the solicitor’s Bill (Joshua Jackson), and has devoted a whole life to take care of his creation, of his four children. Pragmatic nímel much as they have to-day right on the calendar to have sex with her husband, Elena’s is proud to sell the idea that his family is the typical american dream. If you’ve watched it Big Little Lies, HBO, you’ll find the similarities between the eiffel tower, and Helen, both mothers, controlling, and elitist and interpreted wonderfully by Reese Witherspoon.

In The Little Fires Everywhere the family tensions are brought to the max all the time, mostly in the form of a rebellious Rose. Constantly, she is shown to be a major challenge for the mother to be disruptive to burn off your own hair, or if you refuse to play the concert in the school be required to wear a flowery dress in place of his stripped jeans that fits more with your personality and which is currently under construction. The younger one is the opposite of Lexie, she’s old and popular, it’s almost like a mini-version of Elena is a straight teenage girl and what she considers to be right and perfect. For a few, this is future perfect, which surrounds the whole of the family will be challenged and stripped out.

Maternity leave without taboo

One of the central points of the The Little Fires Everywhere it’s that “being a mother” and “motherhood you define it relative to each of the characters in the series. One has never been able to get pregnant, and she dreams desperately of becoming a mother, someone who gave up her career to devote herself to raising children, and there is also the one who had abandoned the newborn baby by not feeding it. All these stories cross each other in the course of the story. The fact is that All of the mothers are struggling, the money is hidden. But you can’t put a price on the love of a mother, as a well-put Mia in the middle of the show.

The Little Fires Everywhere

The dialogues, acid, and great

In one of the scenes of the most intense of the series, Elena is the question of education, that she gave to her daughter, Pearl. “Honestly, it’s a wonder that she is so amazing and adorable. A good parent gives priority to the needs of the child. A good mother and takes good decisions,” he says of the character of Reese Witherspoon.

The answer to Amanda’s relentless, and it shows how much people pretend not to see, or admit to your own privilege, color, and class, “You made a good choice. Did you have a good choices and options. The privileges that being rich and white, you have given”. This is just one of the many dialogues that won’t be blown away scene after scene. In the narrative, it’s all pretty well tied up.

The soundtrack to the surgical

Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Alanis Morissette these are some of the many prima donnas that make the narrative sound The Little Fires Everywhere. The series is set in the 90’s, but it’s a full episode of a flashback to the ‘ 80s, focusing on the teenage years of the main protagonists, Mia and Elena has to answer and explain some of his behavior, and deslises at the present time.

On one side we have “Take Me With You” from Aretha Franklin, to represent the past, the Mia, on the other a “Once In A Lifetime” from the Talking Heads, to show to Elena, and finally to a version that is mind-blowing and Ruby Amanfu singing “Bitch” in order to show the moral dilemmas between the two characters. What is missing to get you in the play?