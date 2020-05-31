The Rock is on the outside of the new Fast and Furious; here’s the real reason

Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto from the very beginning, the Fast & the Furious, back in 2001, continues to be the driving force behind the series. A large part of the decisions on the films and the future of the franchise, if it comes down to it. A week before the premiere of the Fast and the Furious 8 in the fall of 2017, began to circulate rumors of a feud between Johnson and Diesel. The words have been spoken to and the feedback dark have been released, and it was clear that the two actors were not in agreement with their roles in the series.

Diesel shared his support for the launch of Hobbs & Shaw and Johnson seemed to finally break the fight, in September last year. He went to social media to say thank you to his family-the Fast and the Furious, including Gasoline, before the end of the video with, “I’ll See you soon, Toretto”.

This seems to be a good omen for the return of a Hobbs in the future, but it may have been too late for Johnson to be involved with the Fast and the Furious 9. The production of the movie was in the works before Johnson’s go back to your friends with a Diesel. In addition, the co-star Tyrese Gibson also had a few words to dr. Johnson, stating that he or she may not be well-received by all.

Due to the difficult relations with the other members of the cast, Dwayne Johnson, you might be focusing on your future, land the franchise, with a sequel to Hobbs, & Shaw, have already encaminhaa.

The actor has also been busy with his next project, the Jungle Cruise, which most likely prevented any chance of working in the Fast and the Furious 9.

