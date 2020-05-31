The Rock tries to convince her daughter that it is the first Time in the video is amazing-watch

Papua new guinea is one of the new ones Moana and it’s a very good reason for this, is the performance of his voice actor, Dwayne Johnson. Although we all recognise the good work that he has done in the animation, a single person, it is precisely the belief that he is actually the demigod: the daughter of an actor.

In the Instagram, The Rock he tried once more to convince a few that it is indeed Time, singing, “You’re Welcome”. However, the attempt was foiled. Check it out:

The story of the Moana – the Sea of Adventure it is set in an ancient world, in the South Pacific. In their quest for a legendary island, a teenage girl Moana (Auli’i Cravalhounites the forces of the hero, the demigod Maui (Johnson). Along the way, they encounter sea creatures in action underwater, and an ancient culture.

The animation is directed by Ron Clements and John Musker (double The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess and the Frogand it came to the cinemas, the national in January of 2017.