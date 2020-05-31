The study gathered in the investigation of the invasion of Instagram in Cleo Pires points to the coup to the international

A technical study has been gathered in the investigation, which will progress to invasion into the Instagram of the actress is Cleo Pires, that took place in October of last year, and pointed to developments, significant research, and the discovery of a new scam on the Internet.

Directed by Gabriel Drake, a specialist in Information security, the study sheds light on the hazards present on the site is posted by the intruder on Instagram, of herself, and is accessed by more than 600-thousand followers, it is the main goal.

According to the lawyer of the actress, an expert in Cybercrime and Digital Law, Luiz Augusto Filizzola D’ursoin the office D’urso e Borges Advogados Associadoswhen the break-in, the perpetrator had advertised on the false donation of a thousand cell phones to ask for access to a link posted on the profile of the show in order to win the prize.

The study also shows that the same pattern of behavior was found in the intrusions of the social network of the celebrities, as well as Compassion, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Robert Downey Jr. and it’s Jason Momoa.

Gabriel Pato, has pointed out that, when the user has clicked on a link posted by a criminal, you access a page that is established for the accomplishment of any task, the download, or check that it is the only way to come to the award is announced.

The lawyer says that the whole thing is a scam, and states: “In fact, the prize does not exist, and to be a follower/user can never get to the page that gives you such a prize, since you will be required to undertake a new task, then indefinitely. It is through the accomplishment of these tasks, the downloads, checks, or clicks, that the offender gets his / her compensation”.

Upon the discovery of a new scam on the internet, From a Bear who explains that some of the sites and services, pay-per-click, or the tasks carried out on the links, and these sites and services are completely legal, as well as the payment per click, however, is the criminal use of these services is to earn money, in violation of the law.

“This is of the following form, it extends into social media accounts, it creates a false supply of prizes and awards, to stimulate the access to a particular site and make use of the clicks/tasks carried out by the followers of the celebrities are taken to be gainfully employed, spending their scam. Exactly what happened in the world of Instagram from the Very.”

In the study, He Duck, it was found that the offender/attacker has no intention to attack or invade the devices of the people of Excellent, because there is no risk of installing a virus collects passwords, or personal information has been found. “In the interest of the criminal is a click, and the tasks performed by followers are deceived, and do not in their account on the social network, reported on the work.” he says.

In the end, the lawyer slows down, the more than 600-thousand followers are of a Excellent that you have clicked on the link posted by the attacker, since there was no risk to your device.

The process: 1506068-38.2020.8.26.0050

Here’s the petition with the full text of the study.

