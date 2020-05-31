The t-shirt Cactus Jack’s for: Travis Scott, and James

The style, as well as mutual go stronger than ever before.

Due to the closure of schools in the United States due to a health emergency, some of the 3 million students in middle and high school they were not able to celebrate their graduation with a ceremony for the royal and classic, a custom, and it plays a very important role to play in the united states.

It is precisely for this reason, it is LeBron Jamesthat the years you spend in awareness-raising campaigns and to invest a lot of money on the education of the less fortunate, I wanted to arrange and produce the ceremony, a virtual graduation “ GraduateTogheter2020 “ in the number 23 for the Los Angeles Lakers, brought together the testimonies, and the photographs of all the children who were supposed to graduate this year, and turned it on in the background of a tv studio and virtual, in which he made a speech to all the children and their families. During the ceremony, the two winners of the Nobel Peace Prize. President Barack Obama and Girl Shot By Taliban Yousafzai also attended the meeting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21LmsF47Nok

To mark the occasion, LeBron James, and Travis Scott, created in collaboration with a t-shirt Cactus Jack,The the funds will be donated entirely to charity.

The t-shirt, royal blue, with hand-drawn sketches that represent the logos of the associations, and a group of boys, hand-in-hand, instantly became a t-shirt with the “official” class of the year 2020.

LeBron james will donate his share of the profits to the LeBron James Family Foundation that puts education and training at the heart of the growth of poor children in the city of Akron, Ohio, the hometown of three-time world champion in the first round. Lisa Scott, on the other hand, will provide the resources required for the Feeding Texas support local food banks and families in need.

The t-shirt Cactus Jack and the a / c in the year 2020 it is available in the online store for Travis Scott .