The young, known as ‘Angelina Jolie’s the zombie’, is arrested for blasphemy

Sahar Tabar, 22, of the soldiers who was famous for conducting wide range of cosmetic procedures to become like Angelina Jolie, who was arrested in Tehran, the capital city of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The crimes of the young, according to a press release from the islamic republic of Iran, is a blasphemy, incitement to violence, to obtain income by means that are improper, and the encouragement of young people in the country.

Tabar has gained world-wide fame after its pictures viralizarem on the internet. Her Instagram has almost 30 thousand followers and was deleted after a young woman has been taken into custody. In the country of the Tabar, it is the only social network that is wide-ranging legal. Others, such as Facebook, Twitter and Telegram, have been officially banned there.

The iranian government has provoked a discussion about the excesses of plastic surgery, despite the rumors that she has undergone more than 50 surgeries, many of his pictures have passed for the digital edition.