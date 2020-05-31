Tyrion and Drogo are going to get together! See you all on the new partnership

Fans of Game of Thrones will be able to see a long-awaited meeting in the series. Actors Jason Momoa, known for the Tempest, and Peter Dinklage will have a new way to put together.
For fans of Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa is Khal Drogo, while Peter Dinklage is Tyrion. This time, however, the beloved actors from the series will be out in the world of the vampires.
The two of you will be in a new adaptation of Van Helsing, based on the work of Bram Stoker. In the film, for the time being, is the Good, the Bad & Undead. Even though the characters of the famous Game of Thrones does not have a great deal of history together, both actors, grew a beautiful friendship. Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage will be even partners in the history of the series. In the film, Peter Dinklage, will be the Van Helsing, the last vampire hunter of the family in the traditional sense. The character of Jason Momoa he is a vampire, but it is not an enemy.
The guy from Game of Thrones, and Aquaman will be living with a vampire who has sworn not to kill any more. As well, and he and Van Helsing become allies in order to survive. The direction of the film is Max, Barbakow, Palm Springs, california. In the meantime, the screenplay is an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, the reboot of Friday the 13th. Together, the two of them have a diagram in which the Van Helsing cheats that are killing a vampire. But when a bounty is placed on the head of a vampire, everyone in the world is dangerous, full of magic and monsters that are after them, it would be the Deadline of the film. The Good the Bad & Undead, with all the actors in Game of Thrones, does not yet have a premiere date.
