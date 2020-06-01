Adam Sandler publishes a tribute to the thrilling to the Cameron Boyce in celebration of the 21 years old World of the Hype

Many in Hollywood were shocked when the Disney star, Cameron Boyce, has died at the age of 20 years old, due to complications from epilepsy. Shortly after his death, many of his former co-stars took to social media to pay their respects to the young man as an artist. One of the stars who also took time out to pay tribute to A it was Adam Sandler. On the 21st birthday of Boyce, Sandler went on to the social media again to share a sweet message to the actor.

Adam Sandler posted a very brief message, but poignant, in which they reminded him of the star is on the rise. Also included is a photo of a smiling A, Sandler called him a good boy, and has said that it is missing. Sandler also included a link to the KNOW-SUDEP NOW, a new initiative created by Cameron Boyce Foundation, and the Epilepsy Foundation to raise awareness about the disease. You can take a look at it, in the words of Sandler, below:

It’s heartwarming to see Adam Sandler take some time out to pay homage to the one year anniversary of Cameron Boyce. The two have starred in two movies It and they seemed to have formed a close bond while they were working on the set.

Adam Sandler was not the only one to pay tribute to Cameron Boyce for his birthday. Some of her former co-stars to Go, such as Skai Jackson and Peyton List and also shared their messages of love to mark the occasion.

Frankly speaking, it is still difficult for many of us to understand that Cameron Boyce is not here any more, but it’s nice to see Adam Sandler and the others keeping his memory alive by talking about it and encouraging others to donate to good causes.