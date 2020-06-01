After the Oscars, Lady Gaga almost went to a fast food wearing the necklace for$ 30 million

–

Those who have never been to one in a network of fast-food after a party to make a snack, isn’t it? Lady Gaga not only that, after the Oscar-2019in which he won the award for Best Original Song for Shallowas it almost caused an incident in the forgetting to remove the necklace from the diamonds supervalioso that I was using at the awards ceremony.

The crown jewel, chosen by Lady Gaga for the night, he was in the jewelry store Tiffany & Co. and it has been estimated that the value of the item, it’s$ 30-million (about R$ 160 million). In an interview with the program The Graham Norton Showthe singer has told about the incident: “I didn’t know what was going to happen that night. I was just so happy to be there [no Oscar]. My sister and I we went through for the bottle of champagne backstage, and by the time we left, I didn’t tell anyone about it, and I was still wearing the diamond.”

“Everyone’s freaked out when they see that I’m still wearing the necklace, and when I went to the house of the Madonna, and the security guards were watching me from the corner of his eye. Eventually, when we decided to go to Taco Bell and my car was put aside, and the guards of the Poppy, removed gently, and the enhancement of my neck,” said the singer.

Lady Gaga at the Oscars by 2019 using a little black dress and Alexander McQueen and the diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. Lady Gaga at the Oscars by 2019 using a little black dress and Alexander McQueen and the diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

The stone is a yellow 128-carat gold, which enfeitava the collar of the singer at the event it was discovered 140 years ago in South Africa, by one of the founders of the jewelry store, Charles Lewis Tiffany. The singer was the first celebrity to wear the diamond, since the Audrey Hepburnin 1962, on to the pictures of the dissemination of the film Breakfast at tiffany’s.

