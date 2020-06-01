Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves ever closer to the Boil

The good news is surprising to everyone.it seems to want to bet on your love life. We know now that she is becoming more and more active and social. For this reason, it has been out of the house on a number of occasions.

According to the international press, the Hollywood star is getting closer Keanu Reeves. The mother of the actor 54-years-old that was the point of contact between the two of you.”They met in 2017 at the earliest, because Angelina Jolie is a close friend of the mother of Keanu Reeves. However, it is only now that they started to be together on a more consistent basis, and the consolidation of the friendship that unites them. They are very comfortable with each other“he says a friend of his ex-wife Brad Pitt.

When asked about the ‘alleged’ relationship, Keanu Reeves has denied any links between the two, but the friends will ensure that there is a lot of complicity. The fans of the two stars of the film are taken by surprise by the alleged relationship. The artists have been the subject of a number of approaches on the part of the fans. Meanwhile, both of you would prefer to submit himself to the silence.

It will be recalled, Angelina Jolie has faced a number of crises over the past three years as a result of the divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt. However,it shows you if you decided to improve your love life.