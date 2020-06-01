Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves ever closer to the Boil

According to the international press, the Hollywood star is getting closer Keanu Reeves. The mother of the actor 54-years-old that was the point of contact between the two of you.”They met in 2017 at the earliest, because Angelina Jolie is a close friend of the mother of Keanu Reeves. However, it is only now that they started to be together on a more consistent basis, and the consolidation of the friendship that unites them. They are very comfortable with each other“he says a friend of his ex-wife Brad Pitt.
When asked about the ‘alleged’ relationship, Keanu Reeves has denied any links between the two, but the friends will ensure that there is a lot of complicity. The fans of the two stars of the film are taken by surprise by the alleged relationship. The artists have been the subject of a number of approaches on the part of the fans. Meanwhile, both of you would prefer to submit himself to the silence.
It will be recalled, Angelina Jolie has faced a number of crises over the past three years as a result of the divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt. However,it shows you if you decided to improve your love life.