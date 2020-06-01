Angelina Jolie has joined the MCU

Angelina Jolie it was announced that the long – The Eternalthe future production of the Marvel Studios. The announcement was made during the panel in the studio The San Diego Comic-Con. Jolie will Thena in the long one, which is due for release on On November 6, 2020.

The actress came as a surprise to the panel, and talked about the responsibility of entering into the world of Marvel comics: “I am very excited to be here. I’m going to be working ten times as hard. I think about what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be one, Eternal, and part of the family. All of us have read the script, and we know that it is the job and what you are worth, then we are all going to be working very, very hard.

The other names in the list include Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Macary)Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos)Salma Hayek (Under each portfolio item.Read McHugh and By Don Lee (Epic of Gilgamesh). The film-maker Chloé Zhao it also has been confirmed in the direction of the production.

Created in 1976, the Eternals are a race of super-humans created by the alien Celestials, during his visit to the Earth. However, at the same time, they have developed, and the genetic experiments of the Celestials gave rise also to the Deviantes-a-kind-of-in the face of the corrupt, of his first creations.

Among the characters featured in the film, which has something to do with those races, the highlights are His, who in the Comics is the son of a couple from the ever-lasting and it carries the genes for Deviantes.

The The San Diego Comic-Con will take place between the 17th and the 21st of July.