‘Aquaman’: Fans criticise the Warner Bros with the intention of ‘happy birthday’ to Amber Heard; Check it out!

After the audio leaked Amber Heard they have confirmed that she is attacked Johnny Depp both physical and verbal, many fans have asked for it to be released in the following ‘Aquaman‘.

The protest is the latest it came to pass, when the Warner Bros. welcomed Heard on his birthday, through the official website of ‘theAquaman‘ you on Twitter.

As a result, many internet users have been critical of the studio and the actress, claiming that she was being treated like a criminal and not like a star in the sky.

Check out their reactions:

Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here’s to a fin-tastic day of 💙 pic.twitter.com/mfUqVzozLE — Aquaman the Movie (@aquamanmovie) April 22, 2020

“The woman has admitted to repeatedly abusing her husband, was arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend… But we’re going to tweet about it because it is beautiful to look at and it attracts the attention of the fans. Women will never face the consequences of their actions when they are revealed as abusadoras.”

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard assaulted his Wife when his children were in the house I saw She lunge at Johnny, clawing, tugging, and aggressively pulling him.’ https://t.co/wIor3oTubv — To Support His Wife (@MyGrindelwald) April 22, 2020

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard beat Johnny Depp in the presence of his children: ‘I Saw Amber attack Was clawing and pulling at him in an aggressive’.

“i did start the physical fight – to-serial-abuser-AH #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/shEZHoHvvr — To Support His Wife (@MyGrindelwald) April 22, 2020

“I started out with violence in the home.” – Abusadora, Amber Heard.

“Remove Amber Heard the sequence of the ‘Aquaman‘.”

#AmberHeardBelongsToPrison people want to see her in the orange suit. Can’t wait for that. pic.twitter.com/VpOC9BC8HI — 🐦 T w e e t h e B i r d 🐦 (@Sarah_Zarin) April 22, 2020

“People want to see Amber Heard in the overalls with the orange. I can’t wait for this one.”

Previously, the The Comic Book announced that it Heard you can be imprisoned for forgery, the evidence for and against Wife. The new allegations indicate that she had faked the injury, which resulted in the achievement of its order of restriction, and if that’s true, justice, the american can encarcerá it three years ago.

In the meantime, fans of the Wife continue to publicize a petition for that Heard to be fired from ‘theAquaman 2‘ for an account of the dispute in court.

The petition requests that the court interpreter-only to be replaced by another actress in the sequel.

Posted in Change.org the document is exceeded 410.000 the signatures, and it seems to be picking up steam.

Check it out in its entirety on the request of the creators:

“Amber Heard has been exposed as a agressora home by his Wife. In the process of a $ 50 million a year, his Wife describes many of the incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife, and Amber Heard, including one incident in which she punched twice in the face, and the other broke a finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be reattached surgically. He will carry the scar of it for the rest of his life.

Amber Heard was also arrested in 2009 for assaulting a former partner in the home, Tasya Van Ree, in a repeated pattern of abuse by Amber Heard.

Ever since the divorce, Heard and Johnny Depp, she has consistently created, a quest to ruin the Wife’s in Hollywood, to repeat an increasing number of reports of incidents of fake in which he or she was actually abused his Wife, but he lied and created false reports that he was the perpetrator. The incident, during which she broke a bone on the index finger of his Wife, and almost stabbed him, causing the Wife needed to have surgery to put it back in and repair it, Heard it presented, a false story, claiming that he, himself, cut off his finger, dipped it in the ink, and scribbled obscenities on the walls.

In the same way, Heard reports on the incidents made his Wife by hitting on the look on her face when she actually gave it a little punch. Although the staff and the neighbors of the apartment building where she lived report don’t have to have seen the marks on her face in the hours and days after she tells him that his Wife had beaten her, she was on the court for six (6) days later, with bruises on his face, asking for a temporary restraining order, which was granted. Shots Heard from the next day showing your full face without makeup, and without a bruise.

As Amber Heard is an abusadora of domestic well-known, and proven, Warner bros. and DC Entertainment should be dismissed, Heard of Aquaman 2. They should not ignore the plight of the victims Heard, and they must not lure an attacker in the home.

Both men and women are victims of domestic violence, as well as the women. It should be recognized, and steps need to be taken in order to prevent a agressora conhecidaseja entered into the entertainment industry.

Do the Right thing for you. To remove the Amber Heard’s of Aquaman 2.”

The sequel has a premiere scheduled for in December 2022.

Launched in the year 2018, ‘Aquaman‘ raised THE$ 1,148 billion in around the world, making it one of the most successful financial DC in partnership with the Warner Bros.

