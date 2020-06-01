Artists pay tribute to George London, and to condemn racism in the us; it will make a rebound | Pop & Arte





The former member of the safety, to George Floyd, who was 40 years old, was carried away, unconscious, by an ambulance soon after the approach of the police, and he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, on the 25th of April.

Beyonce has said on Instagram: “we Need to get justice for George’s Career. They all bear witness to his assassination in the full light of day. We are broken and sick. We can’t normalize, the pain. It’s not just about people of color, and if you’re white, black, brown, or anything else, I’m pretty sure that you do not have to hope for the racism that is going on in the United States at the time. Enough of the murders, with no sense of human beings … you can’t take your eyes off. ” Beyoncé has also shared links to the campaign for justice for the Band.

“How do we adapt to this pandemic, that we live in, the crises that may appear in our lives. This week, the nation is in a state of agitation, legitimate, and after witnessing the murder of #GeorgeFloyd . Now, the question is: how do we adapt and we evolve in this time of social injustice?”

"You see, my people are being murdered and assaulted day after day, he took me to a place that's heavy on my heart." The point is to get away from the social networks, just to avoid hearing it again in the throes of a blood-curdling voice of George London, asking over and over for your life!!!!! The look of pleasure, pure joy, and the climax in the face of that mad, murderous, scoundrel, swine, rogue, Derek Chauvin, to me, astounding !! I can't help it," wrote Rihanna.

Miley said she was “angry, outraged and heartbroken” over the death of the Band. She asked her fans to use their voices. “We can’t just stand up, do we need to do our part to make justice for all a reality

The singer had a message from the president Trump their protests in Minneapolis. “Then the fire of white supremacy and racism for the whole of the presidency, you have the power to pretend to moral superiority before they threaten violence? “When the looting starts, the shooting starts’ ??? We’re going to vote for in November,” she wrote.

“At this point, we have to deal with hundreds of years of oppression of black people. The slogan is #BlackLivesMatter doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter. It is by drawing attention to the fact that the company clearly thinks that the lives of black women don’t care !!!! And they deserve it !!! to them, ” she wrote.

“I encourage people to speak softly to each other, talking with passion, inspiration, and impressing the importance of this matter to the systems that keep us sick, to die, and at the time of the people who love them.

This is not justice. This is an epic tragedy that defines our country, and has existed for a very long time. I'm sorry. I'm angry about it. And I will use the words you can find to try and communicate what needs to change in the most effective manner, and non-violent as possible for me."

The singer posted the links to the Instagram campaign antirracistas, and I wrote it. “There are a lot of ways to make your voice to be heard. Please sign the petition, pick up the phone, talk to your family, friends, and children. If you are a business owner, to make a public statement of support to their clients, friends and co-workers before. We can be the change. We have to start the conversation in our own circles. ”