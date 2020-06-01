Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, and other celebrities are asking americans to cast their ballots in the elections

Photo: A Reproduction Of The Internet

The Folhapress

ST. PAUL, contrary To what happens in Brazil, voting is not compulsory in the United States. With the fear of a possible re-election of Donald Trump’s, the celebrity teamed up to ask americans to get out of the house, and to cast their ballots.

Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Willem Dafoe, and many other celebrities are asking for in the video is that the americans have to register for the upcoming elections. “Vote and be heard,” they are some of the artists.

The elections will take place in November, but voters have already begun the process of establishing the pre-candidate countries. In the next week, it happens to Super Tuesday, when 14 member states do their primaries at the same time. It is at this point in time that the voters choose the delegates who pledge to vote for your candidate.

The video is a little longer than 1 minute, has been posted on the YouTube channel of publication, W Magazine. The description of the video, it gives a direct access to the page on which it is possible for the u.s. to register their intention to vote.