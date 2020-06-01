Brad Pitt celebrates birthday for daughter Shiloh, and all of the brothers, says the journal

The actor-Brad Pitt has given a real tinsel birthday of their daughter Shiloh, 14, on last Wednesday (the 27th). The celebration brought together all of the siblings of the child: and the twins, Knox and Vivienne, 11, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, and even Maddox, who distanced himself from the father, after he divorced Angelina Jolie.

According to the tabloid, a british “The Sun”, the party had plenty of pizza, favorite food of Shiloh, which is prepared in a big oven in the Pitt you have in your home.

The girl won a number of those present, watching a video, with messages from family and friends, and that they were not able to come to the party because of the quarantine function is referred to as the coronavirus.

In the present Interview, so that she would have been a session guitar in the studio for you to be able to play together, according to the tabloid.

The publication also said that the mood of the party was a social gathering, and helped to bring the family. Since the divorce, the children have spent most of my time with Jolie.

Her mother had been a party to the separate for your daughter to take part in the Pitt.