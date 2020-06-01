Concept art of Doctor Strange brings a different design for Dormammu

The artist Jerad S. Marantz it revealed a new concept art, which we see in the figure, the alternative of the villain Dormammu. The character was a big risk for the film ‘Doctor Strange’. Check them out below:

Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-Madness would come to the theaters on 07 may 2021, bringing the Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, and Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch.

Doctor Strange

Other names of the cast from the first movie, such as Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor also, they would have to return.



