Could Lady Gaga and Nicola Formichetti to keep your fetish on a high?

Before the face of the current global financial crisis imposed on the population at risk of infection with the new coronavirus, the shows seen at the fashion weeks for fall/winter 2020 relied on the fetish as a major trend for the season. However, it is the social isolation that has ressignificado the definition of the style, and we invest increasingly more in the clothing, practical, comfortable, and generating questions about what to expect in the level fashion. Talking about the trends that became a school, and a future of the pieces from the leather and the latex, it was unclear, at least for now.

Last Friday (29/05), the american actress, pop singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has released the album by Chromatica on the adventure with jon cyberpunkcreates the aesthetics of BDSM, as an important ally to regain its strength in the market. Come with me, to understand how the new CD will be the star of the north-american may have an impact on the fashion!

After the tour in support of the controversial album, Artpop, 2014, Lady Gaga has distanced himself from the operations of the production, fancy that they have devoted to explore in a more sober in its style. When you release an album of jazz alongside Tony Bennett, and the conquest of the red carpet, through the success of his performances on tv and in the movies, she went on to focus on the visual, more classic and polished.

The new look was pleased by the media coverage, but for the fans, by the artist, fascinated by the proposal-the “mother monster” was sold at the beginning of their career, they called for a return to the roots. In a Mystery, his home in Las Vegas, nevada, the united states had ever been tested for a return to the aesthetics of overhowever, the little monsters such as if you are the lover of the artist, they needed it the most.

When Lady Gaga has decided to release a new album on the market, and she knew that she had to deliver one of his amazing ideas. So, the the mood the space has already been working on the shows in las Vegas, has evolved into a larger context: a world that is dystopian is made up of a star is, once again, exceed the limits of the style.

Scheduled for April and postponed to may, for the account of the pandemic, the album’s Chromatica it brought back everything that the united states was represented at the beginning of his career: an idea of courage, and the like. However, in order to render the beauty of the new age, the income earned references to the fetishists who promise to give you a new lease on the biggest trend of the autumn/winter season the year 2020.

On the side of your references to the aliens, the half-helm, harnesses and a piece of leather and make up a sort of dominatrix alien who would not Lays better. And it all makes even more sense if the songs are full of beats and noventistas compiled a musical mix to your visuals.

Nicola Formichetti, next it follows the artist from the very beginning of her career, she explained to the Vogue which the image taken by the singer herself, is not a utopian or dystopian. “It’s like she sees the world. It’s very optimistic, but is realistic in its message. She talks about a lot of things that are deeply personal to you. So there’s this interplay of light and dark. We needed to embrace the past, to show Her the way to a cure,” he said.

A return to the roots developed by the duo is seen, from the art of the album. The Logo on the front cover has been signed by Norbert Schoerner, photographer, a German who was in the campaign of Prada in the year 1990, at the ancient Concert, can be seen through the break suitable, spikes and too much leather.

“It’s almost a portrait-of-way. You will notice that it can’t move. It is connected to the fashion industry. But that’s not a bad thing. It’s about, where it came from and how far it has come,” said Formichetti.

The video for the first a single from the album, Stupid Love”, Her music is inspired by the classic Mad Max to the design of the tribes in the distópicas that make up the video, including the elements of fetish that you may have overlooked because of the color of the output. However, in the Rain, On Me, his partnership with singer, Ariana Grande, the united states have left horsemen, and body latex-evident.

“Gaga wanted to go back to the roots, and we wanted to show you that, too, through the medium of fashion. However, I used to hide it. It was a mystery, with a wig, some sunglasses, and make-up. It was a mystery. We still have that mystery, that is, of course, but it’s a lot more to this, because right now, you can see his face, his skin, he likened him as.

After the separation, the next he believes that the aesthetic appearance of the Chromatica will continue to evolve. The long-awaited partnership with the “quartet” of south korea, Blackpink, Sour Candy, must be a video as soon as it is possible to save it. “We’re all punk rockers here, so, you want to go against the rules whenever they can. There are so many parts to it that you have not yet explored. The Chromatica is great,” he added.

The success of the new launches with Her should be to continue to ensure the diffusion of fetishism, in the next few months. Stupid Love ” debuted at # 5 on the stop on the Billboard Hot 100, while that for Rain-on Me I can get in the ranking in the first place, in the next week or so. In collaboration with the Arians came to the top of the global list on Spotify, with 6.7 million streams in a single day.

Sour Candy, in partnership with the Blackpink, since it came in a sixth-place finish on the platform of the streamingthat was the biggest debut for a girl group in the the software in accordance with the Chart Data. On Thursday (28/05), the song also reached the top spot on iTunes in 52 countries, and in the Youtube video of the song garnered 21.8 million views in its first 24 hours, it will be the debut of a collaboration, ladies-only site.

Collaborated With Danillo Costa