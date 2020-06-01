Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Snoop dogg and more make the festival and online at the end of the week

Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, John Legend and Neil Patrick Harris they are among the stars who will be performing at the festival In the Housethe application Houseparty, at the end of the week. The event will last for three days, between the 15th and the 17th of may, and will feature more than 40 artists.

In addition to the musical performances, the House will feature different kinds of performances: Snoop Dogg, Zooey Deschanel, Bad Bunny, Jose Andres and Christina Tosi you will present programs on cooking; Terry Crews and Cam Newton will show which you put yourself; Derek Hough and Addison Rae they will do a special dance Neil Patrick Harris it will make magic. Alicia Keys, Chvrches and Bruklin Menzel they should do a musical performance.

Check out the official disclosure of the event:

The festival will take place in the application’s Houseparty, which is available for users of the iphone, ipad and Android devices.

Between the lives made by the musicians during this period, the quarantine are all of the performances Sandy & Junior, Bon Jovi, The Post Malone and, of course, the festival is One World: Together At Homewhich brought together, from a distance, with artists such as Lady Gaga, Was Eilish and Paul McCartney.