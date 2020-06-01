Emilia Clarke says she leads with Her heart

Emilia Clarke said she did not take any object from the set of Game of Thrones for the house, but the actress has no memory of the valuable years in the series, the love for the character of Daenerys Targaryen.

“I know that people tend to take things for stunning sets, but I did not take anything. To Her it will be in my heart forever. But I did not take anything material into the house,” said the artist to the Mother of Dragons, with the channel Name. while on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in 2019, which is considered the Oscars of the TELEVISION.

Emilia Clarke is competing for the award for best actress in a drama series. The list is also Sandra Oh, through You, Eve, Laura Linney for the Ozark, what’s wrong have You Eve Viola Davis for “How To Get Away With Murder, Robyn Wright for” House of Cards, and Mandy Moore, for This is the Us.

Game of Thrones is one of the highlights of the awards night in Los Angeles, california, in the united states. The number of CHANNELS is 32 nominations, and has already come out on top in 10 of them last Sunday, these two categories of techniques, and the art has been announced before the main ceremony.