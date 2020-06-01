Emilia Clarke wants A Second Chance at Love in this trailer for the comedy christmas – 12/09/2019

Once in the role of Daenerys in Game of Thrones, ” Emilia Clarke has a light on the screen. The actress is the star of a romantic comedy, the theme of christmas-A Second Chance at life in order To Love, you have won today with a new trailer.

The release of the long-it was in November around here. In the previous, you know, Kate (Clark), who is working as an “elf” in a store at Christmas. Dissatisfied with her life and her choices, and she knows about Tom’s (Henry Golding, of the Powers of the Rich, and the two engage in a romance in unexpected ways.

A Second Chance at Love brings the music of George Michael on the soundtrack, including the classic a christmas “Last Christmas”. The film will also debut new material from the artist, who died at the end of 2016.

Michelle Yeoh (Rotten Rich), and Emma Thompson are among the cast members, while Canada has also signed the road map. The direction was by Paul Feig, known for such films as the Mission, the Godmother of the Wedding, and Ghost hunters.