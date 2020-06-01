For a technical in the women’s national team, Pia Sundhage, for

The time period from the stoppage of the football has also made it the technique of the brazilian women, Pia Sundhage, dead. While you are working remotely, in the planning and on the observation of the tactics on to the team for the next few months, the friends of the Swedish took part in the last few days of the meetings, with players and members of the coaching staff of the football clubs in the Country. He still had his work in the world of football recognised with a top award in Sweden.

Invited to the event, Pia and their assistants met, albeit virtually, with all the teams in the International, and to the Railway station last week to talk about the women’s game. The coach of the Swedish, was accompanied by the auxiliary, Lilie Persson at one of these meetings, you and Betty Do, and in both of them, and this has also helped in the translation of the lines for video conferencing.

In one of the answers during the chat with the team from the Railway, Pia pointed out the unique challenge has been to go to Brazil, even though it has a rich and varied history – previously, she led the teams of Sweden, and the United States, having won two olympic gold medals, in 2008 and 2012 and a silver at the 2016 olympics, in addition to the runners-up in the world in 2011. “We need to understand the style that we play, the way the brazilian soccer comes from playing the game. I can bring a winning mentality to the american and the swede, but I don’t get what we women are best of the best. We need to understand it and to pass on the information in the best way for the athlete to be able to get the best performance. And to understand that their responsibility is to bring out the best in the group. The most important thing is to think about the group,” he said Sink in, for the video of the 1 hour and 30 minutes from the athletes to the Railway station.

In addition to making comments about work ethic, play style and the scenario of the game, the coach and his assistants have also discussed the need for athletes to keep them motivated, even with the uncertainty over the future of the competition. And, he recalled, to this end, the holding of the Olympic games in the next year or so. Both of these teams will have players between the convocáveis of the Sink, such as Women Milene, and Heidi, the Railway station, and Bruna Benites, and Wrote, at the International level.

“What’s more, it was pointed out by her, not only in this conversation that we had with the staff of the International, but it’s something that she says is always the centre of their own selection, it is that all of the players in women’s football, the brazilian has a professional quality to high, which is different from any other women’s player in the world,” said Bruna Benites, captain of the.

The tournaments will grind to a halt, and the training of the majority of teams are restricted to the activities of individual in the households of the athletes, the clubs realized that to be an important alternative for the diversification of the activities of knowledge acquisition, including both the “tactical”, as a famous professional football Experience. For this, you have been invited to the technical area, that has agreed to participate, taking into account that the activity of dancing.

“We try to bring in new activities every week. Then it came up with the idea to bring it to the Sink. This is a discussion that is related to the game of football, but that is not the same to just watch a video and discuss tactics. It opened to a culture and a different perspective,” said Carolina de Melo, coordinator of the women’s game on the Train.

In addition to these dialogues, the Pia has been maintaining a routine of the front of the check. The supervisor participates in the meetings held on a fortnightly basis, with the remainder of the fibrous gypsum plaster casts of the women’s national football team, Brazil, at which each and every professional passes an update on the work that has been carried out during the period of the quarantine, in addition to the absorption of the philosophy of the coach. The more direct and constant, that has been to Lilie, who makes reviews of the games and athletes through video.

In the beginning of the work ahead of Brazil, one of the main focuses seems to be to make the selection more severe. “One thing that she pointed out that the meeting was the intensity of the game. The more the difference between the female players in brazil as those two teams are a benchmark in the world, it is a matter of intensity. We are one of the selection technique, but with an intensity below that of those teams,” said Bruna Benites, said that the subject is covered frequently by the trainer.

Pia and her colleagues will also evaluate the stage for the resumption of the activities, with the Olympic games in Tokyo, which is now scheduled for 2021, which is the main goal. But it all depends on the progress of the pandemic from the coronavirus which caused the postponement of the two friendly matches that the check was in march, against the United States and Costa Rica, both of them out of the Country.

During the period of time referred to as Pia Sundhage has been selected to receive the award “Woman of the Swedish of the Year’ for the year 2020. The award is issued by the SWEA International, an organization that brings together women in sweden who live within and outside the country. It is the case for the award of the environmental activist Greta Thunberg, the one that is chosen to receive the award in 2019.

The coach took over the reins of the brazilian section in July of 2019, having accumulated six wins, four draws and one defeat. The strong performance led the team to a national rise of three positions in the ranking of the women, reaching the ninth place.