Frank Sinatra “sings for Britney Spears on the cover done by Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is making the music is like something out of science fiction, but it seems like she was able to do something like that, even though the result is far from perfect. The OpenAI released in the year of the JukeBox, an Artificial Intelligence algorithm that is able to generate mashups, and songs in the style of most of their own bands and musical acts, including the use of their voices to sing a specific letter.

At the request of the magazine, Futurism, and the DadaBots did it to Frank Sinatra singing, “Toxic”, by Britney Spears. The song carries the voice of Sinatra in his classic style of singing to the hit song of the album and the result is really weird, listen below:

Of course, the song only works in a certain way) because it is based on a database of real songs from the singer, making the song according to the lyrics of the song in question. That kind of thing has already been tried in the past, but the difference in this is that it sounds like the player.

In addition to this, the OpenAI has released a list of the bands in the sample generated by the algorithm, which transforms the song into a new genre, or to reinterpret, the music of an artist, in the style of the other.

The use of the voice, the songs and compositions by artists, it opens up the debate about copyright. This album actually gave permission for the use of their properties in art? Is this morally acceptable? It’s a little bit different from the CGI to make the actors are deceased, appearing in films and tv shows. In fact, it is a pandora’s box.

But, in spite of the result, it seems that for as long as the musicians don’t have to worry about the AI taking your place.

