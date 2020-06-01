From Obama to Kim Kardashian, celebrities have been protesting by George Floyd

With the recent death of a black man by a white police caused a riot in the United States, involving not only the residents, who took to the streets in protest – deaths -in, but people in the arts, and politics.
From Obama to Kim Kardashian, passing through the stars of the sport, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, and the Cardi B, then the subject wins the social network, with cries of racism.
President Barack Obama
“It’s not meant to be ‘normal’ in the year 2020 in the usa. It may not be ‘normal’. If we want our children to grow up in a nation where it reaches its higher ideals, we can and ought to be the best, afirmouo the ex-u.s. president Barack Obama in a letter that you share on your social networks.
“It is the responsibility of all of us, regardless of race or status, including a majority of the men and women of the law who take pride in doing the hard work in the right way, every day— as we work together to build a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of the treatment of biased and inequitable not to infect our institutions and in our hearts,” he said.
My statement on the death of George's Career:
— Barack Obama, May 29, 2020
First Lady Michelle Obama
“Like many of you, I am suffering from these tragedies in recent years. And I’m already exhausted by a grief that never seems to stop. At the time, st. George’s, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that, it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It goes on and on, it continues,” he wrote to his wife from the president Barack Obama at the beginning of your message.
She went on: “Race and racism are a reality that many of us grew up learning how to deal with. But if you ever expect to get over it, it can’t be the only a person of color, to deal with this,” he pointed out.
Kim Kardashian
The socialite wrote on the hastag for “Justice for George “Floyd”
LeBron James
The basketball star posted a montage of a t-shirt that reads, “I can’t breathe,” as if you listened to the Band, alerting you and the police officer kneeled on his neck.
Cardi B
“It’s good enough. What will you need? In the civil war? With a new president? Violent protests? And I’m tired! The country is sick and tired. America is not the land of the free”,
Demi Lovato
“I’m tired of typing, “rest in peace”. I want black males to live in peace.”
Lady Gaga
“My heart is broken, he would begin touring again. A murder is a murder. Police officers are also citizens and, the laws must apply to them as well.”
My heart breaks for George's Career, his family, and for the people in the golden state. Murder is murder. The Cops are also citizens, and the same rules should apply to them. This is absolutely horrific, and if the mayor and THE do not step up, it sets a poor example for this entire country.
— Lady Gaga, May 28, 2020
Naomi Campbell
“Black men are not our enemies.”
Ariana Grande
“Please, keep signing petitions, making donations and visiting with family and friends. It doesn’t end after you’ve made only one post.
please keep signing these petitions, making donations, having conversations w family and friends about it, and reading and sharing of links and resources… gentle reminder that this doesn't end today, or tomorrow, or after you post about it now. #blacklivesmatter
— Ariana Grande, May 28, 2020
Justin Bieber
“THIS HAS GOT TO STOP. It makes me absolutely sick. Makes Me angry that this man had DIED. Racism is bad and we need to use our voices. I’m sorry, George “Floyd”.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
“Racism is a disease that is recurrent in nature. (…) George “Floyd said,” I can’t breathe’. He said it about 15 times. Not at a time. Or both of them. Up to 15 times. These police officers are going to be handled. They’re going to pay. But the package, you need to fight for gender equality. We’re going to win when you normalizarmos to justice”.
Taylor Swift
The singer is has criticised the actions of Trump, accusing him of promoting racism.
“After you set the white supremacy and racism throughout the government, and you have the nerve to pretend to moral superiority before he threatened you with violence?”, he wrote to Taylor on his Twitter account. “When the looting starts, the shooting starts’ [referência à frase usada por Trump]? We votaremos to run against you in November”, wrote the singer.
After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism in your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November.
— Taylor Swift, May 29, 2020
Colin Kaepernick
“In the struggle for liberation, there will always be retaliation. We must protect our freedom fighters. We have started an initiative for the defense of legal to provide legal representation for the freedom fighters in the golden state, paid for (YourRightsCamp”
In the fighting for liberation there's always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defence initiative (gri) framework to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters ' in Minneapolis, paid for by the @yourrightscamp
For representation or to donate
— Colin Kaepernick, May 29, 2020
Rihanna
“For the past few days, and the sheer magnitude of the devastation, the anger, and the sadness I felt was overwhelming. You see people dying and being linchada day-after-day has led me to a tough place in my heart. The point is to get away from the networks, in order to avoid the agony in the voice of George London again, begging for his life time and time again. (…) If the killing is the result of the drug, or to resist an arrest, and what the consequences should be for the murder?”.
Her
“We need to get justice for George’s Career. They all witnessed his death in the light of the day. We are broken and damaged. We can’t normalize, the pain. I am not speaking just for black people. Enough of the killings unaware of the human beings. Enough to say that black people don’t matter as much as the others.”