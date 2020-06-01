Gal Gadot will be considered Hedy Lamarr, in a series of Apple TV+

Gal Gadot will play in the film of the iconic actress and the inventor, an austrian, who has lived in the United States, Hedy Lamarr, stage-name of Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesread, who invented it, and during the Second World War, along with composer George Antheil, of a communications system for the Armed Forces of the United States, which served as the basis for your current cell phone.

The series has been commissioned by the platform for the Apple TV, and will initially be for eight episodes, written, and produced by the winner of the Golden Globe, by Sarah Treem, who created The Secret.

According to the magazine’s Release, considered to be ‘the most beautiful woman in the world, Hedy Lamarr was a celebrated and iconic, and then destroyed and forgotten by the american audience, as he kept his mind bright and active, with a lot of money.

The series will follow the amazing story of a woman, 30 years old Hedy, as in pre-war Vienna, to his stardom in the Golden Age of Hollywood; after its fall, and the eventual doom of the Cold War.

“An epic tale of a woman, an immigrant to the ahead of its time, but it’s still just a victim of it,” says the publication.

Graduation from a virtual

Gal Gadot has made a heartfelt speech as part of the graduation, virtually thousands of american students who are getting their title this year, and you can’t have a celebration because of the quarantine of the coronavirus.

She has participated in the event, the so-called ‘Class of 2020: In This Together’ from the CNN on the Saturday (the 16th) and asked the learners to trust on their own.

And in his message, the artist of Wonder Woman assured the young people that ‘anything is possible’, and asked them to go into the world to put their dreams into action.

“Hi, I’m a Gal, Gadot, and I feel very honored to be able to thank you personally for the graduating class of 2020 at your graduation.”, he began by saying.

“As the daughter of a schoolteacher and an engineer, I grew up understanding all too well the value and power of education. And now this is the time of life when the school day ends, but the next steps aren’t clear, in this world that is uncertain at times you may feel helpless. For this reason, I urge you to think about it in the following words: “Trust yourself. To create the kind of Me you will be happy to live with for their entire lives. Make the most of fanning the tiny sparks inside the chance in the flames of conquest’. These words were spoken by the prime minister, the israeli Golda Meir. She was the first woman to be prime minister of Israel, and these words have had a profound influence on many young people, such as myself, growing up in Israel,” he justified.

The actress, 35-year-old has admitted that the path can not be set to ‘single’ people, but he said that the work, drive, and confidence can make anything happen.

She said: “Now the idea seems so simple. But to put it into action, it’s not always that simple, because it is not always as easy as deciding to be happy or you can choose to do what is right. Light up those flames, it requires more than a desire. It takes even more work, the motivation, the confidence, and the ability to carry on, even when there are those who will tell you that it is not possible that you’re not supposed to, you don’t”.

The star closed his message by reminding the young upcoming professionals that they begin to ‘the future’, and he said to them, ‘make [sua] special story in the world”.

“Well, I want to tell you that ‘you can do it!’. Anything and everything is possible, and now it’s time to get started on and create your own special story in the world. I’m telling you, there’s nothing you can’t do if you put your heart and mind to all that you have learned about it. ( … ) you know, for me, Wonder Woman is a fighter… So fight for your place in this world, because you’ve earned it, you worked so hard to get to this point, and by the more obscure, which in the future may seem, your future is bright and it starts now. That is good news.”, he said.

The actress is thrilled at all with his message of hope.

