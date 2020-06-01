Get to know Bruno Sartori, the miner that became a point of reference in the video deepfake

In quarantine, a lot of people walk with more free time. But definitely this is not the case with the journalist from minas gerais, Bruno Sartori, 31-year-old. To give you an idea, the story took a couple of weeks to try to interview him, and it was on a sabbath that he took advantage of a loophole in the lunch hour to talk to the The tool Magazine. That’s because Bruno has become a reference in Brazil, in a technique called deepfake, which, in literal translation, means the “fake deep”.

The technology uses artificial intelligence to create a video fake, but very real, recreating the look, expressions, and speech of an individual. The assemblies can include the unknown, but for the vast majority of it involves celebrity, and, above all, political. It’s as if it’s a “Photoshop” of the video. For this reason, databases, audio and photo’s are provided at the facility, which will then identify the patterns, and, thus, to play with them. “It really is all well done. I don’t have a routine. I produce in the time that I wake up until the time you go to sleep, but my days and nights are mixed up. I’ve been working up to not being able to stand on it,” he says.

Bob, who is in Unaí, in the Northwest region of the State, and has been called the Paulo Coelho of “the magician of the movies”, has seen its popularity grow in tremendous year-over-year when the video for “Only jair bolsonaro”, viralizou on social media. In it, the president of the Republic, appear in the body of a super-hero, a mexican, and was immortalized by Roberto Bolaños (1929-2014), saying some of the phrases in his speech in Dallas, texas in the United States, which took place in may of 2019 at the latest.

In fact, the political and, especially, Jair, jair bolsonaro, will be the main focus of the deepfaker. The chairman has already came out of Carminha, de “Avenida Brasil”, de Odete Roitman’s “Anything goes”, the report by the open society, the former Black, and in Tiririca, and in the other video, hit by Bruno Sartori, in which jair bolsonaro was Chloroquine, Chloroquine)”, a parody of the song “Flores”. The squid Was Live, and Paul’s Effort has also been targeted by the product of the journalist, and even made a montage with his own face on his Twitter profile, in that it is the Witch of 71, in the serial “the Keys.”

“The power is my target day. And to those who are in power at the moment is jair bolsonaro, and it has created so many of the conflicts that developed each and every day, the one thing that ends up being in the spotlight and are creating a lot of content. Just don’t spare time to devote to other people,” he said.

Risk and ethics

Really impressed with the quality and the timing of the words and images of a production of Bruno Sartori. It shows that it is a self-taught, and that the key to a good video of the deepfake is the capacity of the machine.

“Deepfakes can be done easily through the tutorials on the internet. The big problem today is the handling of the data. We also have a very powerful tool in order to have a reasonable result. That may be a limiting factor to this is the lack of a good driver that corresponds to physical parts of the computer parts and electronic devices that, when connected, make the equipment work). But for anyone to take, read the tutorials on the internet and get a machine big enough to handle these data, is able to do,” he says.

However, due to the deepfake is increasingly in the spotlight, there is a lot of concern about the ethics and consequences of this technology, both for good and for bad. Bruno Sartori takes responsibility for their work, even more so in an election year.

“The risk of a video deepfake if you make it true, it is too big. At the moment, people are getting in touch with that kind of technique from the videos, the humor, are ignorant of the technology. I feel a lot of responsibility in what I do. The popularity of these videos is important because it makes the people to know that the videos of the false are there,” he says.

And there is an attempt to vilify politicians, and celebrities. Content of a pornographic and fake news stories have already been published on the use of the technique. In a new study, published in 2019 for the group’s online security and Deep Plot showed that 96% of the videos on the deepfake that are available on the internet are porn-related. Actresses such as Emma Watson and Gal Gadot, for example, have had their faces covered, applied to the body of the actresses in porn.

Id

There are, however, some of the signs that lead to the identification of the deepfakes, since it is the job of artificial intelligence is in need of fine-tuning by a human being. The absence of any separation between the teeth, then look at a different direction, or the “detachment” of the cover that allow for the duplication of the eyebrows, are some of the most common problems. Bruno points out that the way to identify that a lot depends on the context in which the movie is made.

“The technology has evolved so much that today, I’ll give you a hint, and the next week they fixed that problem in the video and I cannot be any more. In the beginning, I would say that the mouth had teeth, united together, all eyes were looking in different places. Today, however, this has now been fixed. The teeth are perfect, her eyes are no longer racing, and they are now looking for the right place,” he explains.

Currently living in São Paulo at the end of march, when he was invited to perform with the producer, who was just suspended temporarily because of a pandemic, Bruno Sartori, reveals that in the 15-year-old has developed a deepfake with the policy of the city.

“I started making the videos humorous, and always focused on politics. It was animated in 2D. With time, it has evolved into other kinds of video formats, and in any given day, I met with the technology of the deepfake, and I specialize in,” explains Bruno, who was in the right, in Unaí, and estagiava in the Forum of the city. As my video began to blow up, I have to make speeches around the country, give an interview, you travel a lot, and then I had to leave my job in order to fulfil these schedules. Some of the producers started to call me for any other services, I ended up going to St. Paul’s,” he observes.

The challenges

For a journalist, and deepfaker, the major challenge of this technology is the creation, in particular for the processing of the files. Sometimes, a single passage takes two or three days. You have to form your face in a proper way, for example. Then, the processing chart is one of the most difficult,” he said.

As a result, a video clip of a few minutes, it may take up to ten days to complete. “It depends on a lot of what you want. If you are going to build completely from scratch, you’ve got to practice on a face to make adjustments. And, if you want a higher quality, with a supermáquina, it takes even longer. If you’ve already got a cover ready, and you want a lower quality, there is something of a one-day,” he says.

The creation of the one does not follow the manual. He’s got the idea, and then run it. In some instances, it ends up in the script. “But there are times that I create the images first, and then I have ideas for a script at the top of this image. So, it does not have a step-by-step, right way to go. It’s very random,” he said. Throughout the production, creation, and editing is done by him. Unless you need the voice actor to imitate the voices of the characters. In such cases, he guides you through what should be the tone of the speech. “But all that is in me. Always,” he says.

Fame, money, and threats

To be a pioneer, and considered to be the “king of the deepfakes” in Brazil, brought him to Bruno Sartori fame, recognition, and the thousands-of-followers – now he has a 400 billion on Instagram, and 153 mil in Twitter account. In fact, every time you watch a video on your pump, it gets to about 40-thousand to 50-thousand followers on social media. Bruno then reveals that it is only recently that it started to make some money with your videos.

“My work has generated income to the Support platform, digital, collaborative), in which any person can make your monthly contribution. YouTube is paid for, yes, a few pennies, but nothing close to that is to raise the Support themselves,” he observes.

For and on behalf of the whole of this exhibition, who has also been threatened, especially after the famous video of “Chloroquine”. “We already had the threat of death, torture, and rape. ‘ve clonaram to use my card and have provided my details and my mother’s on the internet. But in the us it leads to Justice, because that’s the way that you have to deal with a bad guy,” he warns you.