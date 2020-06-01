Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 it is to the film of the Screen’s Hot’ in the second (01)

The The Screen Of Hot shows on Monday, 01º in June, the movie Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. Launched in the year 2017, the film will be directed by the James Gunn and it is produced by the Marvel Studios. Starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldana, the film was nominated for an Oscar in the year 2018 in the category of Best Visual Effects. The film is a sequel to the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

Now known as the ” Guardians of the Galaxy, and his travels throughout the world, and are struggling to keep their new family together. While trying to unravel the mystery of the real father of Peter Quill.

Check out the trailer for the movie

The Trailer of the movie Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 – Director General: James Gunn | Play: Marvel Comics, Brazil

On the Screen, the Hot-airs in the evenings on Monday, after the soap opera Fina Estampa.