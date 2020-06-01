Hailee Steinfeld releases the video for the single “Wrong Direction”

– ADVERTISING

The Hailee Steinfeld released on Wednesday (08) to their channel on YouTube, the music video for the single “Wrong Direction”, which was released on the first day of the new year.

The video was directed by Alexandre Moors, it shows the singer performing the song in a way is sad in a bath. “I know that we all go through rough times, keep in mind that you are not alone. I am very grateful to have been able to grow together through these experiences. I can’t wait to hear what you think.”comments Haillee on social media.

