Harry and Meghan are the guards, which cost$ 46 million per day, ” says the web site

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are being protected by the guards that keep the celebrities in Hollywood, to be safe for up to 7 thousand pounds sterling (about$ 46.265) per day. The team that takes care of the couple and their son, Archie, was designed by Gavin de Becker, the former chief security officer to former president Ronald Reagan. The information is from the british newspaper the Mirror.

With the company, the “GDBA”, He says to protect hundreds of thousands of customers, including over 90 of the most important families in the world, and the people at risk.” The services range from the safety training, and training on the prevention of the games.

According to the publication, among the users of the “GDBA” are Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lawrence, Madonna, Cher, Barbra Streisand, and entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos, the current richest man in the world.

“Harry and Meghan, to have complete confidence in the company, He and they are highly recommended,” a source told the Sunday Mirror. “They are one of the leading security company in Los Angeles and the most respected. They are not cheap, but if you want the best you need to invest,” he said.

Once you have left the United Kingdom, and the positions in the royal family, and Harry and Meghan, they have lost the support they were receiving from the guards at the Met Police, the british. Since then, they have been living in Beverly Hills, while you are looking for in your own home.