Influencer of iran, known as the ‘Angelina Jolie’s ‘owner’ is arrested for blasphemy

The influencer of iran’s Sahar Tabar, also known as “Angelina Jolie’s ‘owner’, has been arrested and accused of blasphemy by the Prosecutor’s office of the islamic republic of Iran. The information is from the news agency Tasneem News being broadcast by CNN.

According to the website, in addition to the crime of blasphemy (insulting God and the customs of the sacred), Sahar is also accused of promoting violence and spreading hatred. She became well-known after her photographs shock at what was maquiada, as if it were a version of the zombie in the white dress viralizarem on the internet. However, in the fall of 2017 in an interview with the news agency Sputnik, Sahar has denied trying to look like the hollywood actress. “I don’t have any interest in Angelina’s Jolie’s, and I don’t want to look like a character from ‘Corpse Bride’”. I understand that I have a couple of similarities with them, but I am my own muse and I don’t want to look like anyone else. That wasn’t my goal, “ he said of the influencer.

In spite of the rumors that Sahar has undergone more than 50 cosmetic procedures to look like the actress, most of the images went through a process of digital editing using photoshop and photoshop elements.

The Instagram is the only social network that is permissible in the islamic republic of Iran. Other networks, such as Facebook, Twitter and Telegram have been officially “banned” in there.