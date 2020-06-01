It’s good and worth Watching? Check out the Trailer, Synopsis, and more

Are you wanting to know everything about the movie Serena that is available in the Movies? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

Serena is a Drama film from 1h49min of the length in the direction of the Susanne Bier and the stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Rhys Ifans and Toby Jones. Below you can check out all the information about this production.

It’s good and worth watching?

Based on the novel of the same name by Ron Rash, the film has a first rate cast and a premise is excellent, and it ends up being too slow and clumsy. When you understand that you decided to give up the tone of the story, the film creates anticipation in the viewer, but what is it that drives the story, the drama, the internal conflict of the protagonist in relation to his actions and the possible consequences.

Technical Data

Name: Serena .

. Date of issue: 13/10/2014 .

.

Synopsis: The story takes place in 1929, and newlyweds George and Serena Pemberton. George, the owner of a timber business, and had already been living in the countryside, where he had a child with another woman. Serena, meanwhile, is new at the country life, and proves to be just as competent as any man, even when he saved the life of one of the men who worked for her husband. However, if you find the sterile, Serene, decides that he must kill the son as he had with the other woman.

Director: Susanne Bier

The cast: Bradley Cooper , Jennifer Lawrence , Rhys Ifans , Toby Jones . Length: 1h49min A Note To Imdb: 5.4 / 10 the 26048 users.





The Trailer

