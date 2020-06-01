J. K. Simmons would have signed a contract for multiple films in the MCU

Spider-man 3 arrives in theaters the brazilians on the 28th of October 2021.

The actor J. K. Simmons he revealed that he will return as the editor of the Clarion Journal J. Jonah Jameson more movies from Marvel Studios.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said that he has signed a contract for multiple films in the MCU.

Allthat was part of the trilogy Sam Raimiagain, J. Jonah Jameson, in the post-credits scene of ‘theAway-from-Home‘.

It’s worth noting that rumors suggest that the actor will also appear in the film, ‘Morbius’, which stars Jared Leto.

‘Spider-Man 3‘ you will be taken back by the And Jon Watts.

In addition to the Tom Holland coming back as the character’s name, Zendaya you’ll reprise your role as the ministry of JUSTICE. And it is very likely that the vast majority of the cast also returns, including Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon.

