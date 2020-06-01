Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: remember your 11 times in the relationship – V.

All the rumors and speculation Brad PittOf 56, and Jennifer AnistonOf 50, established in the the relationship they grew stronger after the publication of the british tabloid The Sun this past Sunday (the 26th), a report on the new level of cooperation between the two. According to other newspapers, they must have met at least five times, and one of them is during the Christmas holiday.

Aniston and Pitt have maintained a relationship for seven years. They have taken on in the dating relationship in 1998, and held a wedding ceremony lavish for the year 2000. In the meantime, public appearances, interviews, and betrayal, as they were closely watched by the public, as the actor was on the rise, a career in the film and the actress won the hearts of americans in the introduction to the series Friends.

In order to understand how the two would be taken up in the novel, the The back he made the list, recalling the important moments lived by the two of them. See the following:

1) Jennifer Aniston’s and Brad Pitt’s take on dating

In 1998, Brad and Jen as the actress is known to friends, had their first date. The moment came after a conversation between the players of the both of you, that you have decided to bet on a tie between the two heavenly bodies of Hollywood. Years later, during an interview, She said that the first meeting was “awkward” because of the connection between them. “It was really fun,” he confirmed.

2) in September 1999

It was first announced to the public together, it occurred to the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in 1999. On that day, as Brad Pitt showed up with the glasses esculos, and a black suit, while She chose a dress with sparkles and embellishments to bring to the relationship.

3) November 1999

The engagement announcement was made on stage at the concert of the singer Sting, at the presentation of the city of New York, on the 21st day of the month of November. During this time, the couple in love, and showed the engagement ring given to Aniston, which have been assessed at that time in the amount of US$ 500 million.

4) in July of 2000

The two were married in a ceremony in the city of Malibu, which is located on the west side of Los Angeles, California. In the presence of family and friends, the festival was a fireworks show, a choir, four bands and more than 50 thousand flowers.

5) in November of 2001

Brad Pitt did participate in the episode of the eighth season of Friends, after marriage to Jennifer Aniston Photo:

This year, Pitt made a guest appearance in the sitcom Friends, in which She was one of the protagonists in the character of Rachel Green. In the episode titled “the One with the rumor, Pitt played the character of Will, who was averse to Rachel since high school. The episode even received nominations at the Emmy awards.

6 February 2004

In an interview in 2004 with the Guardian, She came to talk to you about the possibility of raising a family on the side of the Mall. “I don’t think you can work with a child, and working mother. I think you can do all of this,” he said. “I’m actually planning on slowing down”, he also said. At the time, Pitt was on the verge of starting the recording of the film “Mr. and Sra. Smith.”

According to the magazine L’officiel, the hollywood actress of the Friends would have never met Angelina Jolie, at the time, not knowing that it would be in the centre of the news of the end of the bed in the future.

7) in January 2005

After rumors of treachery on the part of the Interview, it would have to be involved with Jolie on the set of the shoot, the two announced the end of their relationship. “We would like to announce that after seven years together, decicimos us to formally separate,” wrote the also be used to ensure that the separation was not as a result of the rumors reported in the media, and that the friendship would still be kept between the two of you.

8) in October 2005

A year after the divorce, the divorce between the two has been completed. According to People magazine, the grounds for the register to have been “irreconcilable differences”.

9) by March 2017

Years after announcing the break-up of marriage, an issue of US Weekly reported that Pitt would have become acquainted with the Jennifer Aniston’s of this year, shortly after announcing the divorce of Angelina’s, to wish her a happy birthday. Also, according to the news report, he would have told her about all the difficulty in the face of separation and divorce.

10) in January of 2020

In the beginning of the year at the awards, She was shot during a speech of Pitt, in 77ª edition of the Golden Globe awards. At the time, and he made a joke in relation to the matters that are related to the life of love that has held since the split with Jolie.

11). January 2020

The last appearance of both in the same event that took place after a short meeting of the prize, the SAG (the Screen Actors ‘ Guild Awards), held on the last day of the 20th of January. Shortly after the issuance of a photo in which you appear ready to embrace the posts on the internet have begun to talk about the return of the couple.