Jennifer Aniston comes in with a record on Instagram

Actress Jennifer Aniston arrived at Instagram is officially the last Tuesday and Wednesday (the 15th), and now, on Thursday (17), the actress already has a stunning 11.8 million followers.
According to People magazine, Jennifer Aniston broke a Guinness book of records to enter on Instagram, the users, the fastest to reach 1 million followers on the platform. She was able to do it in just 5 hours and 16 minutes.
That record formerly belonged to Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, who came close to a million followers in just over 5 hours, and 45 minutes in April of this year. Amazingly, just two days after the beginning of the platform, Jennifer Aniston already has the most followers in the whole of the bed. Jennifer Aniston, who is currently working on the Morning Show, and has been able to break the world record by posting a picture of the side of the other stars from the cast of Friends, who had gathered at the home of Courteney Cox recently. Of all the seasons of Friends are available on Netflix. The Space Force is to arrive on Netflix, blown apart by the critics; see
