Jennifer Aniston has lost 13 kg in to a living character

Actress Jennifer Aniston had to have, after the order of his agent, lost 30 pounds (just over 13 pounds) to take a test in order to interpret the character of Rachel in the series Friends.

The information is part of a special book Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Erathat will mark the 25th anniversary of the series in the united states.

“She had to lose 13 pounds if I wanted to stay in the world. Los Angeles is a place where it’s difficult for an actress – and a tough place for a woman, and the agent, Realizing that he was reluctant to work with her,” said the author of the work, in Saul’s Heart.

Paris said that the fact that the camera’s distortion of the bodies, meant that she needed to “dry out”. “They all knew that she wasn’t fat, he was very nice, but the camera had to gain five pounds in the picture on the screen,” he said.

In 1996, the actress herself has confirmed to Rolling Stone magazine about it. And it’s not blamed on the manager. “It was straight-forward. And it was the coolest thing he’s ever done. I wasn’t getting a lot of work because it was too heavy. At the time I didn’t understand it, but my diet was terrible, milk shakes and fries with gravy. Really, it was something that I needed to start paying attention.”

Aniston, who is now 50 years old, has worked in Friends between 1994 and 2004, a total of more than 230 episodes of living in the now-famous Rachel Green.