Jennifer Lopez and asks for justice for the murder of George Floyd

Jennifer Lopez is one of the celebrities who are calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who was put to death, without mercy, by a police officer in Minneapolis. In the video, where the white policeman choking with the knee of the man, and he has travelled the world.

The singer was shocked when she saw the pictures and decided to step up the campaign for justice.

In the early morning of Sunday (the 31st), J-Lo has shared a recent video of the activist, Martin Luther King, and wrote the following:

“‘A dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. (PLASTIC)’. My beautiful friends, This is a matter of humanity !!! The basic human goodness and decency !!! My heart is broken. So many people are hurting right now… How can you say you love this country, and it does not do anything when they see lives shortened because of the color of their skin? We need to erase the fear and the hatred that is out there. Do not delete, people. We are all children of God. We need to love and to cherish all the beautiful things that a person has. There are more than those of us who live a life of love and acceptance of those who live with anger and hatred. Let’s not let the win with an anger and hatred! Want to say something. To do anything at all. We are going to build bridges and not burn them out,” he said.

It ended with a keynote speech, more political, and are asking their followers to think about the upcoming presidential election in November:

“We have lost direction in the last few years, but we can find our way back. We need to talk, and to talk about love. Every opportunity we have. we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE… we will need to change it!!! Something has got to change !!”, he said.

In the United States, things got out of control in many towns and cities due to the protests of justice.

Thousands of people took to the streets in a week or so after the death of George’s Career, he spent his final days trapped beneath the knee, a white official, pleading for his life: “I can’t breathe”, begged the man.

The 25th day of may, 2020,,, George Floyd, an african-american, and he died in the Powderhorn neighborhood just south of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of america. While in London he was handcuffed and lying face-down on a city street during an arrest, and Derek Chauvin, a white policeman in Minneapolis, minnesota, has maintained the knee on the right side of the neck of the Band for about 8 minutes, and 46 seconds. The two-minute and 53-second took place after the Band has stopped, according to the criminal complaint filed against Chauvin. The officers, Tou Thao, J., Alexander, Kueng, and Thomas, K. Lane, took part in the arrest of the Band, with Kueng holding on to the Band’s Lane holding his legs, and Thao, looking to him while he was in the vicinity. None of them have done anything to prevent the tragedy, and they will be judged for the murder of a man who did not resist at any time, when he was arrested.

