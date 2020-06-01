Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande release the clip from the ‘Stick With U’

During the night, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber led the fans in the clip “Stuck With U”. All of the profits raised from the sale of the song will be available to help the children of the professionals are on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic of covid-19.

The video features video clips of people who are in quarantine, and friends. famous artists by taking advantage of the time in the house, to the dance floor. Among the entries, and even have A Gomez, who was appointed as the new boyfriend of the singer. They even are going through and the insulation together.

While Bieber dancing with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, Bieber, Ariana Grande appears, for Example. In addition, the clip that counts, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Max Ehrich, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, and many, many others.

Watch it below:

The profits from the “Stuck With U it will be dedicated to the First Responders to the Children’s Foundation, where it will provide scholarships for the children of emergency medical personnel, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other professionals in the field of health care.

This track is not the first duet to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. In 2015, they have teamed up to write “What Do You Mean?”, from the album “Purpose” of Bieber.