Justin Bieber tatua red in the neck with the message: “For ever and ever” – Who is the

Justin Bieber shows off new tattoo (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Justin Bieber showed off his new tattoo on Instagram in the early hours of this Friday (6th). The singer now has a picture of a swallow on the neck, with the word “forever” underneath, that means “forever”.

The singer has a musical note and a pair of wings tattooed on her neck, and thanked him for the friend of the tattoo artist Doctor Woo of the design. “Thank you, forever,” wrote Bieber on his Instagram. Woo, this is one of the darlings of the celebrities in the us and has already tatuou Miley Cyrus, and Margot Robbie, among other artists.

The fans, Who speculated whether the tattoo would be a tribute to Hailey Baldwin, the wife of the singer, but it’s nothing of the young man to answer the questions. It can also be a way of giving back for the gift Hailey gave him a chain, full of diamonds, valued at 90 billion usd 382 billion brazilian reais, approximately.