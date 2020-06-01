Katy-Perry-and-Harry-Styles and to pay the surety all of the protesters that are arrested in the U.S.

In the past the end of the week, the various towns and cities of the The United States they have won major events after the George Floyda dark-skinned man who was cowardly murdered by a white policeman. Major celebrities have supported the cause, or even to have taken part in these events, such as Lauren Jauregui, Ariana Grande and Halsey. Because they are not able to be present, two of the major stars in the music business, decided to support the protests in a different way, and it can be very helpful in the important movement that is going on in the country.

As Katy Perry and Harry Styles they were not able to be present at the events, with the singer being pregnant in the uk because it is out of the country, have announced that they will donate to the project is responsible to pay the bail of those arrested during the protests.

“Don’t be a racist, it is not enough, we need to be anti-racist,” writes Harry in a post to publicize the project and to ask for further help from their fans.

#BlackLivesMatter