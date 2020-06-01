Katy-Perry-and-Harry-Styles-paying fianas of the demonstrators arrested in the us

Katy Perry in a presentation featured by the year 2017, and Harry Styles in the year 2020. (Photo by CBS and NBC/Divulgao)

The manifestations of antirascistas non-stop across the United States. A number of developments have sprung up all over the country. With this move, the celebs that are developing and taking part in it as you can. Who are unable to attend in person acts for a reason, and the singers, Katy Perry and Harry Styles had opted to donate to a fund that paid the bail for protesters arrested during the protests.

While the pop singer is pregnant with the ex-One Direction don’t live in the united states. The two met on the donations in the form of a manifest injustice, and brutal police. Harry Styles made a post on the social networks stating that, at the present time it is no longer sufficient not to be racist, the people, the people must be needs new types of partnerships.

The protests broke out on Monday (the 27th). Thousands of people took to the streets in about 75 towns and cities in north america to lay claim to rights, especially racial justice and George Floyd, a man of the american negro, was brutally murdered by the police in the same not to show any kind of reaction to being caught.

The other famous also have joined the protests at the end of this week. Such was the case with Ariana Grande, Halsey, Timothée Chalamet, and J. Cole, among others, who teamed up with the people on the streets in the name of the cause. In addition to this, social media and many other celebrities speak, as Octavia Spencer and singer Beyonce.