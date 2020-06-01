Katy Perry announces that he is going to wool lbum, even in the quarantine

The american singer Katy Perry published in live, on Instagram, on the last Sunday (10/5), who is going to wool lbum, even at the time of the social. “I’m going to wool-a lbum recorded in this year’s, quarantined, or because the let’s coronavrus do we stop the damage, even if dancemos in one of our houses,” he said in the broadcast.
On earth (12/5), the website Music News & Rumors he has published the lbum, which is named for her #KP5to be rolled on the 26th of June, but the artist is still on the confirmed information from the data
The new single
J to heat it up to the public to o lanamento do lbum Katy-Perry-will release on Friday (15/5), the first single from the band who that belongs to #KP5the pipe Daisies. The singer took the opportunity to advertise on Instagram, the cover art for the single.