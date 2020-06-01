Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are threatening to sue, at$ 53 million to a former employee, who ‘talked too much’, says TMZ

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t like any of the revelations made by a former bodyguard to the rapper, Steve Stanulis, in an interview for the podcast, “Hollywood Raw” in may. According to TMZ, the couple sent out an alert to the security, safety, and threatening them with a process and a millionaire several times over.

According to the website, Kim and Kanye have sent you a letter in order to Stanulis all stop talking about the family, under the threat of legal action. The letter, brought it to the fore, in the interview given by the security a few weeks ago, and accused him of having been given the declarations to be “false and defamatory”in violation of his non-disclosure agreement while at the same time.

In a letter to the couple claims that Steve had signed the contract in February of 2016, and the ban of a talk to you about any of your personal information or the business of the family — that is, they will claim that Steve made during his interview. Kim and Kanye did not specify which claims of the Stanulis, are “false and defamatory”, but they are threatening to sue for more than US$ 10 million to approximately$ 53 million, and if he does it again and again.

The TMZ pointed out, however, that this is not the first time that they pose a threat to an ex-bodyguard for this very reason. In may 2016, Kardashian and West have sent a letter to the Stanulis, but it also demanded a public apology. This time, however, the apology has not been made.

The site has come in contact with is now an actor and a director, and he has received a response from their representative. “None of the non-disclosure agreement has been violated. My client was in a podcast to promote his new movie and the old stories that have ever existed came to the surface”explained Zack Teperman.

“It’s me, the lawyers for Kanye west and Kim, they send you a letter threatening to scare away my customers and against their own rights. My client has already made it clear that it respects the West-and the number of years they have worked together.”and fired the aide.

“If Kanye and Kim want to take this any further, then that is a decision for them, but I don’t think that all the time, and their money would be better spent helping out on the issues most pressing in our society, rather than something that happened many years ago,”ended Teperman.

To remind you of the event

In an interview for the podcast, “Hollywood Raw”, Steve Stanulis, revealed that the demands of the case and an eccentric that you had to face during the period of time that he has worked as a backup for Kanye West. According to the trader, who now works as an actor and director, He has “rules are stupid”. One of them was forcing the safety to stay away from an artist on the street, making it even more difficult for your work to protect it. “He wanted you to stay ten steps behind him on a street in the city. And then, of course, if someone were to come up with in order to do something about it, by the time I was running to try to avoid it, it would have happened,”in the world.

For the first time by Steve, and the West met each other during fashion week, a time when it was in the memory of the security. “I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we got on the elevator and he said, ‘You’re not going to hit the floor are we going?’ And I said, ” I don’t know what it is, my first of the day”recalled.

But it is the voice of “All Of The Lights” didn’t like nothing, nothing to the response. “It began with the claim: ‘So, you mean to tell me that you didn’t call in advance to find out where I should go?’ I said no, so he was raving, and shouting”, she said. What Kanye West did not expect was that Steve would have had a personality as strong as his own.

“So, ” I said, ‘man, we can do this in two ways. First, can you tell me which button to press, and now I’m going to learn. The two of you, you can press the button, and I’d like to see what you hit, and then I will know. Or three, you can sit here all day and tell me how much is your time, and we’re not going anywhere’”shot. However, this kind of dialogue has become a routine occurrence in the workplace. “That’s happened a number of times. I gave it to him, one -, two -, three -, [maneiras]” he told her.

Stanulis also suggested that perhaps the rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian would be responsible for notifying the paparazzi about their appointments for the day. “First of all, there is no way to [os paparazzi] don’t be known in advance. There is no way that when they leave, and all of these people are aware of it yet. Definitely, someone who is calling before you. This is just my opinion”he said.

“I’m just saying that it’s a coincidence that no matter where we are, [os paparazzi também estão]Maybe they are just the best of what I got”, desconversou to the managing director.

Even the simple clicks of a Kanye west on the street and they ended up paying “pulling the ear”, in Steve. “Technically, I should be walking in front of him. I’ve got to make sure that you are as well. He was angry with me for appearing in photodelivered. “Well, then, I was like, you know, ‘are You serious?’ He was worried about me being in the picture of it for the video to TMZ or the Daily Mail… doesn’t matter. Instead of saying thank you, he was mad at me for being in the photoif he was angry.

The actor of the year ” and other major celebs who have worked, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Alanis Morissette, Woody Harrelson, and Tobey Maguire, but he cited Kanye west as a “one of the people with whom they least liked to work with”. In spite of all this, Steve has made the point that I admired very much as an artist dedicated to your work.

The impact of the involvement of Steve in the podcast, had stamped them make headlines for various media outlets. On her Instagram people, the security guards decided to talk to you about the interview. “I am making this statement because of what I’ve said in a recent podcast, it was taken out of context by the media, and it was about the events that took place many years ago,”started.

“Kanye West is one of the hardest workers that I know of, in addition to being talented in every aspect of your life. I believe in it so much that we, my company, Stanulis Films began to talk to him to make his debut in a film that we’re producing in New York city after a [que terminar a pandemia] the covid-19″he said.

Then, As he praised Kim Kardashian and her husband, and said that the rapper was responsible for the new direction of his career, as an actor and a director. “In the current climate of our society, it is unfortunate that the media will try to dig up a juicy piece of gossip as bait for clicksended , prior to the announcement of the next project in a professional, and to ensure that it will not play on most of the subject matter.