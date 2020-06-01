Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for threatening to ex-safety in the process of up to R$ 50 million, he has revealed the secrets of the bed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are threatening his ex-bodyguards with a process that is a millionaire several times over, after which he made a revelation about him in the past month. According to the tabloid TMZ, Kim and Kanye west have sent out a warning to a former member of the security of the West, Steve Stanulis, on the grounds that he has made ‘false and defamatory’, and had violated an agreement to…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are threatening his ex-bodyguards with a process that is a millionaire several times over, after which he made a revelation about him in the past month. According to the tabloid TMZ, Kim and Kanye west have sent out a warning to a former member of the security of the West, Steve Stanulis, on the grounds that he has made ‘false and defamatory’ and is found to have violated a non-disclosure agreement at the Hollywood Raw: the Podcast in the past month.

Stanulis, who would have been fired by the rapper in the 2016 olympics, he said that he had to follow the “rules for the birds” when I was an employee of the West, and he described him as “one of my less favorite to work on along the way” in his interview on the podcast. The site says that even though Kim and Kanye have not specified which of the statements from Steve, that are false and defamatory, and they threatened to sue the security guards at more than US$ 10 million (approximately R$ 53 million) for violating the non-disclosure agreement.

In 2016, mr. Kim, and He threatened to sue Stanulis for the same reason, and demanded a public apology. The trustee of the Stanulis has denied to TMZ that any breach of the confidentiality agreement had been broken. Zack Teperman said: “My client was in a podcast to promote his new movie, and the ancient stories that were already around and had been brought to the fore. The team of Kanye west and Kim sent a letter threatening to harass my client and against your rights doesn’t guarantee anything. My client has already made it clear that in respect of West and their time together. If Kanye and Kim want to get on with it, that’s up to them, but I do think that time and money would be best suited to help you in the most pressing issues in our society that is what has happened many years ago,” he said.

Steve Stanulis, a former police officer from New York who has appeared in projects for TELEVISION, including ‘The Sopranos,’ and ‘I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry’. During the podcast in the past month, the guard has claimed that Kanye West had a meltdown on the first day that they met, capturing the fact that it Stanulis don’t know which button to press in the elevator to a studio where he was producing the clothing for her fashion label. The former left-back also claimed that He screamed out: “Then you mean to say that you did not call before hand to find out where I was supposed to go to?”. Stanulis said that if they find the body, “I said, ‘dude, you can do this in two ways. First, could you tell me which button to press, and now I’m going to learn. The two of you, you can press the button, and I’d like to see what you’re pressing, and then I’m going to learn. Or three, you can sit here all day and tell me how much is your time, and we’re not going anywhere’”.

“It came to pass on a number of occasions, and I was going to give it a one, a two, a three, and he has always sought to be the first choice,” said Stanulis. The other situation is that Stanulis was told that was what Kanye West had a rule that the person you were always ten steps behind him on a street in the city, making it difficult to work Stanulis, when the fans bring to the song.