Kim Kardashian appears blonde, and Has dedura: “we Know it’s a wig” – the one Who

+



Kim Kardashian shows off a new look, blonde hair (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian it is from new look and was keen to show off the new look of your hair, in a video posted on his Instagram Stories on Monday (10), while it was provided with a team of beauty artists.

While I received the make neat on the various hand, Kim showed off the blonde hair – well, the lighter the brown the last few times, and curled to give more volume to the long wire (watch it by clicking below.

“Is that Khloé and Kylie are going to take?”, cause she is, to quote the sisters of Khloé Kardashian and the youngest, Kylie Jenner. In the model, and entrepreneur, billion dollar, so, he decided to expose the sister to its more than 162 million viewers: “We know that it is a song with @kimkardashian”. Nice!

(For Video Course)