Kim Kardashian goes in on the fight for racial equality: “Angry and disgusted”

Kim Kardashian has used her social media to share with their followers on a textão where it shows his revulsion for racial discrimination.

On the death of George Band, the afro-american, asphyxiated with pain by the police in the us, even unto death, has aroused the outrage of thousands of people all over the world, and among them, there are many famous people. Right now, he was a socialite, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian it came in the struggle for equal rights.

+Leo’s Days of war, Anitta, shows, mother, shows, sister, and admits, “Now, you’re going to find out what it is to live wrong.’

+ John William, son of Leonardo da vinci, after taking off her clothes and take a preference, it has that message of the famous “on fire”

The muse of the 39-year-old has made the use of social networks to share with their followers on a textão where it shows your anger and outrage due to the occurrence of the crime as barbaric, and without any reasonable grounds in which to occur.

“Now, how many of you, I’m angry about it. I’m a little more than annoyed. I am angry and disgusted. I am exhausted with the anxiety that you feel when you see mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and sons to suffer because their loved one has been killed or wrongfully arrested for being black,” said Kim Kardashian, in a clip from his statement.

The advantage of the reported that, over the years, sought to pay their respects to the many deaths of the black people that happen in the world, but I have always known that it is the privilege of the color of his skin prevented him from taking such a war, as in the majority of the time. Now things have changed, and that the wife of Kanye West has claimed that the battle for gender equality it is for everyone.

+John William, son Leonardo, after the controversy of blood, and teen pregnancy, suffered a serious accident: ‘I Lost control of my life

Kim Kardashian he said that even if you don’t understand the pain of the families who lost a loved one, simply because he is black, she is going to use all of their speech, to help people who have been in horror for such a long time.