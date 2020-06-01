Kit Harington says that The Eternal spirit is ready, and tells you about the delay

In the film, the Eternal, will be Kit Harington, Game of Thrones, in the role of the Dark Knight. The actor said the delay in the production of which, he says, is good to go.

The god of Jon Snow also seems to not know very much about the reason for the delay of information about the film, but at the time of a pandemic, everything seems to indicate that it was in the coronavirus is the primary person responsible for this little problem.

Harington took part in a q & a session with fans online, and he was asked about the status of a long one, one of the most anticipated of the Phase 4 of the Universe to the Cinematic Marvel universe.

“The Eternal is ready to go. It is on film. Only God knows what happened… or what’s going on, I have no idea. I don’t know what’s going on with anything at the moment,” said the actor.

Even though you do not know the actual situation, Harington ended up confirming the fact that the film is ready to go, which opens up the possibility of new developments in the near future about it. A trailer or teaser might be on its way, and you might well end up coming up sooner than you think.

On The Eternal

In the film, the Eternal is one of the most ambitious projects in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel, being an important part of the Stage 4. The story shows the race of Eternal beings that were created before humanity, sent to Earth to protect the humans, the ancients.”

The Eternal spirit is the creation of a Celestial, a race of cosmic beings are still the most impressive, and it should show up in the long time. The enemies will be on the Deviantes, the counterparties to the evil, and must be of the Timeless, raised by the holy spirit, you have powers and abilities similar to them.

The synopsis of the film, released by Disney and provides a brief description of the main characters, and it confirms that the main story of the film takes place after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum. The Deviantes are described as the foes of old humanity, which makes sense, given his age.

“‘The Eternal’, from Marvel Studios, brings you an exciting new team of super-heroes in the Univero, Film, Marvel, aliens in the past who have lived on Earth in secret for over a thousand years. Following the events of ‘the Avengers: Ultimatum, ” a tragedy of the unexpected and the strength to come out of the shadows to join together against the enemy, the most ancient of mankind, and the Deviantes. The outstanding ensemble cast that includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful, Ikaris, Gemma Chan as a lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani, as the cosmically-powerful Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as a super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree as the clever inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayek and as a wise woman and a spiritual leader, Ajak, Mildred McHugh, as the eternally young soul and old-Sprite-Don Lee and the mighty epic of Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as a distant and lonely Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce, female warrior Thena. Kit Harington has been cast as Dane Whitman. Directed by Chloé Zhao, which led to the critically claimed movie ” Taming of the Destination, produced by Kevin Feige, ‘The Eternal’ premiere in cinemas in the US on 6th of November of the year 2020”.

The film will be directed by Chloé Zhao and the cast brings it and Richard Madden as the Ikaris, Angelina Jolie, as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, and Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Mildred McHugh, as a Sprite, Mr Lee, such as the epic of Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan, such as Sersi, and Kit Harington as the Dark Knight.

All the Above are already in Stage 4 of the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel, had a premiere date for the 6th of November, in the year 2020. Due to the multi-coronavirus, the film is now expected for February 12, 2021.

