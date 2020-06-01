Kristen Bell is placed over the protests of anti-racism in the U.S., and it causes a riot on the web

– ADVERTISING



Kristen Bellstar of the series The Good Placesaw his name appear among the topics most talked about on Twitter on Sunday (31). The fact that it happens a little later in the show, if you position it in your social networks about the protests and anti-racism that is happening in the US after the death of George the Band, and come to the defense of law enforcement officers.

On her Instagram, the actress who provides the voice for Anna in “Frozen” have joined the movement to #IAmHumanFirst: “I am a human being first,” or, in literal translation. Kristen Bell, published in conjunction with a text that admits that the media has not told the “whole story” about the reality behind many of the protests that have taken over a large portion of the american territory in the last few days.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISEMENT –

The publication of text with a picture that shows the protestants, the blacks, making a kind of barrier that is supposed to protect you, a white policeman who ended up running away from the group.

“I want to see more posts, more like this. This is going to be important. Black men protecting a white policeman who was separate from his other officers. These images are – it is our responsibility to tell the whole story,” wrote Kristen Bell.

See the following:

Netizens “drop” Kristen Bell ” on the social networks

On the web, on the internet that come with the work of the Kristen Bell “canceled,” the actress and have expressed upset about his position. Many have accused the author of Eleanor, the The Good Place to be on the side of the police, at a time when they would have to stand on the side of the population is african-american.

“It was no longer enough for everything bad happening ta the kristen bell the ta will talk a lot of crap, it seems that you have not learned anything to do with Eleanor,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“A person may not be the place for this but the Kristen Bell did it, picks it up, super bad. It seems that it is only concerned with the police, and the police, who are already suffering!! Anyway, I hope that she will have it soon, and if you correct them”, he published another site.

She’s The Good Place to loose the alleged indirect-to-Kristen-Bell

On Twitter, the actress is Jammela New Videoartist of Tahani in The Good Placewould have posted a indirectly, to a partner of the series.

“With all of the celebrities, who talk about the brutality of the police, by encouraging the vast number of interactions in the “good cop” with the black people in this blood bath directed by law enforcement officials… stop accusing the media of distorting the narrative of any of these videos in the real life exist in the vast majority of those. Treatment he has published to show.

And he added: “Now is not the time to make your own #nemtodosospoliciais, it’s time to serve justice to the police officers the bad guys. Most of them were without a slap on the wrist for his conduct is brutal compared to before. So, we can commend the good cops, who up until now had done little to stand up to their fellow bad guys.

Check out these posts:

All the celebrities gaslighting people about police brutality, favoring the vast minority of the “good cop” interactions with black people in this cop-driven ” blood bath… to stop accusing the media of twisting the narrative when these real-life videos exist in the VAST majority. Damn, Damn, Damn. https://t.co/mleRKZ5QDO — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 31, 2020

Now isn’t the time for #notallcops it is the time to serve justice to the bad cops. Most have already gone, without even a slap on the wrist for their brutal misconduct towards black people. THEN we can praise the good cops, who have thus far done little to take on their evil colleagues. pic.twitter.com/kDlU7IbTqE — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 31, 2020

To understand the protests and anti-racism in the U.S.

The protests by anti-racism began in the USA after the death of the George Floyd, a black man, 46 years old, that he was the victim of an approach to the police where he was allegedly beaten by the officers.

However, and without the slightest resistance, the Band has been laying down on the ground and a police officer pressed his knee beneath the neck of the young man for about five minutes, the action was recorded by a camera of the mobile phones, and soon, the video spread through social networks.

In the video, you can see that George Floyd told over and over that he couldn’t breathe, but the officer would not give in and continued pushing on the neck of the Band with your right knee. George died on the way to the hospital, according to CNN.

The video circulated on the internet, with all the approach of the police caused the riot and the beginning of the protest, which comes on fire on the streets of cities across the United States.

Watch:

Check out the buzz on the web:

As if that weren’t enough, everything from a bad ta, so kristen bell-ta-talking a bunch of crap, it seems that you have not learned anything to do with Eleanor. Omg! pic.twitter.com/DK7yaI0Q6g — ↬Bing (@infinxtyz) June 1, 2020

That is, a person is not able to be place it that way, like Kristen Bell did it, picks it up, and super bad. It seems that it is only concerned with the police, and the police, who are already suffering!! Anyway, I hope that she is aware of it immediately and correct it. — 𝔠𝔩𝔞𝔦𝔯𝔢 🐩 (@h_disneysaurora) June 1, 2020

Pity I have let down more of it to kristen bell — Jean-pierre (@_ppcortes) June 1, 2020

it’s kristen bell. ” we see that you have not learned anything from the good place, right — victoria (@vixtoriav) June 1, 2020

soon, kristen bell, upsetting, rather than to remain silent since they have not had anything good to say? eleanor, you did not learn anything in the chidi the same, right — ruth playing the frank jr. in the upper deck (@shgabie) June 1, 2020

MORE ON KRISTEN BELL

– ADVERTISING

