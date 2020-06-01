Kylie Jenner changes to the visual, and claims to be a hair stylist: “you Said you were going to trim, and cut all” – the one Who

+



Kylie Jenner: a new look (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)

Kylie Jenner changed his look, but it seems that the transformation of the head of hair in to yarn curtinhos it was not a decision for her. “Jesus, However, said that he was going to trim and cut off all my hair, had a billion dollar in a 22 in None of the Instagram. The new cut, very much in the style of the actress, Bruna Marquezine; a singer and as a member of the Big-Brother-Brazil-20 Manu Gavassi; and the singer, Dua Lipa, just to please the star, who has already changed your profile picture on social networking sites with the current look.

find out more

The caçulinha of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, is most famous for a round and a half to make that chacoalhada on how it looks. Kylie, who is the mother of the little Stormi, 2 years ago, with the rapper’s Travis Scott, he had blonde hair, and white, in addition to the wires, the shadows that are the hallmark of the sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, apart from the mother, Kris Jenner.

SEE the following:

Kylie Jenner: a new look (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)