Kylie Jenner denies rumors of the end with a lovely photo of your family

Kylie Jenner it follows from the phrase: ‘a picture is worth a thousand words!!! And on Thursday, the 19th, Casethat posing in the nude on the side of a loved one, have denied any news about the supposed end Travis Scott.
The billion dollar Keeping Up With the Kardashians it proved that life goes on swimmingly between her and him. But where it appeared that these the rumors in the end? A picture that, apparently, there was not enough in the cupboard, in the course of make-up.
On the Internet, have noticed it in a new selfie of Kylie, that’s a picture of Him I was no longer in the closet for her. In addition to this, she posted: “It’s not a game, boy“and Yris Were he replied: “For a player“.
In spite of the variety of reasons for making an alleged separation of the alarms were false! One day later, she returned to social networking sites and shared with a click on the family side of the man, and the little Stormi Webster.
“Wednesday’s happy“he wrote to the star on the label.
In addition to this, Kylie, and Travis posed recently to the You guysof which you have spoken openly about their sex lives.
“A lot of people claim that having a baby can ruin your sex life, but I feel that it is different from one’s own experiencethen, ” said the rapper.
“Yes, I do feel that we have definitely proved that these rumors are false“he added to miss.