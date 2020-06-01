Kylie Jenner denies rumors of the end with a lovely photo of your family

Kylie Jenner it follows from the phrase: ‘a picture is worth a thousand words!!! And on Thursday, the 19th, Casethat posing in the nude on the side of a loved one, have denied any news about the supposed end Travis Scott.

The billion dollar Keeping Up With the Kardashians it proved that life goes on swimmingly between her and him. But where it appeared that these the rumors in the end? A picture that, apparently, there was not enough in the cupboard, in the course of make-up.

On the Internet, have noticed it in a new selfie of Kylie, that’s a picture of Him I was no longer in the closet for her. In addition to this, she posted: “It’s not a game, boy“and Yris Were he replied: “For a player“.