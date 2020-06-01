Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande join forces on “Rain on me”, the song that is part of the disk, ‘Chromatica’ | Music

Amanda Cerny
While at the market, she has released a few songs that are a part of the disk, and, on this Friday, Saturday and Monday (the 22nd) it was a time of partnership and collaboration with Total.

In social networks, and the two celebrated their release, they exchanged compliments and talked about the feeling in the joint, which caused the two to become friends.

“I felt like I was crying so much that I would never be able to stop. Rather than fight about it, I figured I’d get this feeling, and to do great things. “Ariana, I love you for your strength and your friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got here,” wrote Gaga in Twitter account.

“I once knew a woman who was aware of the pain in the same way that I do. You cried as much as I can, he drank so much wine and I ate as much pasta as much as I do, that my heart was bigger than his whole body. Immediately, I felt like a sister to me.”

“With that, she gave me a hand and invited me into the wonderful world of ‘Chromatica’, and, together, we are going to show you how nice and refreshing it is such a piece of crap with him. I hope this song will make you feel as lively as the two of us. Lady Gaga, you are a superwoman years, he returned to Ariana.

New music video from Lady Gaga has been recorded with a smartphone

